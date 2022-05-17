Dr. Virendra Kumar to inaugurate the services of CRC- Shillong for skill development, rehabilitation and empowerment of the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) on 17 May 2022





Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr.Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the services of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) at Shillong, Meghalaya on 17 May 2022, tomorrow.





Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Km.Pratima Bhoumik along with Shri Kyrmen Shylla, Minister of Social Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya, ShriVincent H Pala, M.P., Meghalaya, Smt.Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong will be present on the occasion.





Smt. Anjali Bhawra (IAS), Secretary, DEPwD, MSJ&E, GOI, Smt.S.B.Marak (MCS) Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Govt.of Meghalaya, Shri Sampath Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya, Shri Nachiketa Rout, Director, NIEPMD, Chennai, Dr.Roshan Bijlee, Director & Nodal Officer of CRC(Kozhikode & Shillong) and other senior officerswill also attend the function.





CRC- Shillong is situated around 10 acres of land given by Govt. of Meghalayaat Monfort Building, Dhankheti, Shillong and functioning under the administrative control of National Institute for Empowerment of Person with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Chennai, under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MSJE), Govt. of India with an aim of creating resources and services required for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the State of Meghalaya.





The Government of India has set up CRCs in different parts of India, especially in the North Eastern States. The CRC at Shillong is the 20th such institution and has become functional since July 19th 2021.





CRC-Shillong provides the clinical services to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) like Special Education, Physiotherapy, Vocational Rehabilitation, Clinical Psychology, Orientation and Mobility training, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Hearing Services, Prosthetic & Orthotic services, Sensory Integration therapy, Guidance & Counseling and community-based rehabilitation services in Meghalaya.





CRC Shillong also provides Aids & Appliances to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) under ADIP Scheme by organizing ADIP assessment and distribution camp.





Apart from providing clinical services, this organization is involved in creating awareness, developing resource materials, conducting outreach programs and implementing schemes of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI.





