Arrival of Prime Minister to Lumbini, Nepal on an official visit





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Lumbini, Nepal this morning on an official visit, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti.





On arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister was warmly received by the Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Sher Bahadur Deuba, his spouse Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, and several Ministers from the Government of Nepal.





As Prime Minister, this is his fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini.





***





DS/ST









(Release ID: 1825702)

Visitor Counter : 625











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Marathi



,







Hindi



,







Manipuri



,







Assamese



,







Bengali



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













