Day-IV of National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications





The Research Journals Division of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, is conducting one week National workshop on “Hands on Training on Scholarly Publications” during 12th-18th May 2022 sponsored by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt of India, under Accelerate Vigyan Karyashala scheme.





In the fourth day of the Karyashala workshop, Dr Subhasree Nag, Clarivate Analytics, started the session with two consecutive lectures: session (i) “Plagiarism and how to avoid it” and (ii) session “How to increase the impact of research paper using basic tools of Clarivate analytics” followed by hands on training on enhancing the visibility of publications by Mr Vishav Sharma, Clarivate. The final session of the day was delivered by Dr. Latha, Senior Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, on the topic “Predatory academic practices: Perspectives and Learning”.





The programme was organized to generate awareness on scholarly communication in science for career growth and to provide young potential researchers an opportunity to develop scientific research skills. The intention behind organizing such a workshop is to provide a platform for researchers and scientific personalities to share knowledge, update and upgrade themselves. The event was coordinated and executed by Dr. N K Prasanna Senior Scientist and Scientific editor, IJBB, which received an overwhelming response from all over.





After the presentation, an interactive session was held with the participants of the workshop. The session was moderated by senior scientists Mrs Pramila Majumdhar and Dr NK Prasanna. The lecture concluded by vote of thanks to all participants and resource persons.









