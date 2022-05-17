The long wait is over for the new Ep coming by Shardella Sessions Princess of AEE

Fans have been waiting for new music and now the wait is over! The new EP is a new wave of music like no other and Shardella is here to share it with the world.

Shardella Sessions

LOS ANGELES – May 16, 2022 – PRLog — Shardella Sessions is an American Singer-songwriter and has had her success in music since the early age of 11-year-old. In 2017, the release of her first album entitled The Evolution of Shardella was released on Atlas Elite Entertainment. It was at that time, that Shardella was growing into her own style of writing her album.

The Evolution of Shardella was a successful album in 2017. It peaked at #3 in Best New Release on Amazon and her singles, Let’s Go and It’s on Me peaked at #17 and #3 on the Brazil iTunes Charts.

Now with the new Ep, Gemini SZN releasing on June 17th, 2022 Shardella is ready to tell her story in each song to the world of fans. In her own words, Shardella quotes: “My direction for this EP was much different than what I’ve done in the past. I’m an R&B girl but I wanted to step into a new sound. I wanted it to feel fun and carefree. Music is supposed to be fun. I’m a Gemini and a summer baby so I’m all about a good time and good vibes. I feel like this was the perfect time to release this project. It gives people a chance to see another side of me.

Track 1. Juice Ft Mya

Juice is definitely a high-energy song. I wanted to give my tiktokers something to dance to.

Track 2. Be Mine Ft Big Wae

Be Mine is a love song. I wanted to take it back and give people that 70s feel but also make it current to today’s sound. This is definitely a song that makes you wanna get up and dance no matter the age. Big Wae definitely gave this track the essence it needed. We had a lot of fun with this one.

Track 3. Swoop

Swoop has a very grunge-like feeling. It’s a mid-tempo laid-back song. I touch base on being fed up with what’s around me and looking for an escape.

Track 4. Da One

Da One is another love song. In this one, I’m talking about finding my perfect match. My twin flame. Someone who just feels right and makes me happy. We have that kind of connection that people can see when they are around us.

Track 5. Yea Yea

Yea Yea is another mid-tempo song. I’m basically just talking about my mess lol. I had a lot of fun with the lyrics on this one as well. I talk about liking money, no new friends, and the kind of energy I bring if someone tries to play me. It’s more of a vibe than anything. I’d call it a great caption song.

Track 6. Float

Float is one of my favorites. If I imagine what futuristic music sounds like, this would be the outcome. I talk about learning myself and elevating myself to a higher version of myself. Releasing things that have been weighing me down and getting connected to true peace within myself.

Track 7. Blow

I’m a Cali girl for life, so you know I had to give The Bay a shoutout. The Bay Area is known for the Hyphy Movement. Back in the day we stayed going dumb at the functions. It was definitely a movement for the culture. Blow talks about still getting hyphy if necessary.”

Coming June 17th, 2022, the new EP Gemini SZN by the Princess of Atlas Elite Entertainment will be on all streaming services and major online stores where music is sold. Get ready because Shardella is coming with a banger for the world to enjoy, Gemini SZN.