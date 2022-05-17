Convenience and Community: How the Brunch App is Helping Food Creators Engage Their Audience and Monetize Their Recipes

The onset of the social media renaissance has ushered in a new era of business for individuals, brands, and businesses alike. Social media creates a sense of community, convenience, and collaboration for millions of users around the world. However, this massive pool of users creates saturation and competition for users in various niches looking to monetize their content, especially as it pertains to the food and recipe industry. Introducing Brunch: the social platform designed to help creators engage their target audience and earn income for recipes they share within the community.

As social media continues to evolve, the monetization of evergreen content is key to social survival. However, for food creators, the amount of time, effort, and energy required to publish even one recipe can be incredulous. Brunch was created to save creators time, money, and resources while pushing their content to relevant and engaged audiences with a heart for cooking.

“Brunch helps influencers post recipes, which in turn creates a far better experience for the cooks at home. They are getting quality recipes faster and without an arms-length blog post. There’s a community aspect with Brunch as well. Before you would find a recipe and leave the site now you can share your experience with other home cooks and the recipe creator. It’s exciting to see people enjoying cooking again because of Brunch.” – Gwendolyn Gay, Cofounder and CMO

Founded by Raquel Smith and Gwendolyn Gay, Brunch will officially launch to the public on May 16, 2022, to usher in a new era of empowered creators poised to thrive. The culmination of over a decade of industry experience and an unparalleled passion for collaboration and recipe creation, Brunch allows users to plan a week’s worth of delicious meals in no time flat while supporting the brilliant minds behind the apron.

“I’m so excited about giving creators tools to publish and monetize their recipes that are actually on par with modern technology. Recipe creators are living in the stone age with existing tools and our platform makes it so much easier for them to publish and monetize, so they can focus more on what they do best – creating amazing recipes.” – Raquel Smith, Cofounder and CEO

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping creators thrive in the digital age; Brunch’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Brunch, please visit: https://brunch.so/download or https://apps.apple.com/al/app/brunch-social-recipes/id1594419716?platform=iphone

About Brunch

