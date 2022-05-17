Audition Intelligence: Casting Droid is Revolutionizing the Casting Process for Actors and Filmmakers Alike Using AI Technology

Any actor or filmmaker knows just how tedious the casting process can be. Actors spend countless hours searching for the right opportunities that fit their skill set, and filmmakers waste valuable funds and resources to find their ‘needle in a haystack’ to fit the role. What if there was a way to speed that process up, and ensure that the right actors are matched to the right roles in no time flat? Introducing Casting Droid, the subscription-based AI-powered platform that is changing the face of Hollywood one role at a time.

Actor and Filmmaker Keith Moua grew weary of the casting process, convinced that there has to be a better way to spend less time searching, and more time acting. Leveraging the power of cutting-edge AI technology, Keith Moua created Casting Droid. The first platform of its kind, Casting Droid is designed to scan and analyze actors’ headshots, reels, and profiles to strategically match performers with casting calls.

Actors simply create an online profile to showcase their work, personality, and skillset, and Casting Droid uses that information to connect actors to the right director and the right project in no time flat. Actors who cast Casting Droid to book their auditions are empowered to focus on what matters most — acting and masting their craft to book their next role.

“We researched and developed an algorithm that scans actors’ profiles for facial recognition and personality analysis to pair them with a production that is perfect for their skills and look. The A.I. algorithm analyzed thousands of films, shows, and celebrities to be able to properly categorize anyone. Through a detailed analysis of characters, dialogue, physicality, facial expressions of similar roles, our A.I. finds the talent who has what it takes to fit the part.”

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping actors thrive amid the digital age, Keith Moua’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Casting Droid.

To learn more about Casting Droid, please visit: https://www.castingdroid.com

About Casting Droid

