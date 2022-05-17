Pinnacle Hemp Partners With One Tree Planted To Raise Awareness About Two Key Environmental Days On The Calendar

Pinnacle Hemp is proud to partner with One Tree Planted in our tireless efforts to create CBD products sustainably. In April 2022, we at Pinnacle Hemp donated 2,202 trees and aim to plant more trees in conjunction with a promotion we are having around Arbor Day.

“Pinnacle Hemp creates natural CBD products for all people and purposes. The effects of this natural extract are extraordinary and we are forever in awe that it comes from nature. It is only right to give back to our planet for what we take from it, and reforestation is an effective and practical way to do just that. We share this passion for reforestation with One Tree Planted and hope to continue this rewarding partnership for years to come.”- Kevin Lacey, Owner

We have always been enthralled with what the environment provides for us. CBD is a natural product with numerous applications and benefits and it is something we are obsessed with. It’s what we do. And we are forever grateful to the Earth for providing it to us.

We are keenly aware of the challenges our environment faces, totally brought on by humankind. So we decided one of the best things we could do as an organization that directly benefits from natural products, was to give back to the environment.

One Tree Planted has a simple philosophy, reforest the planet. So we decided to help them with that by planting trees! It was far from a complicated decision for us, but it represents a great answer to a problem that affects everyone on the planet.

In April 2022 we donated 2,202 trees.



On Earth Day, our company planted 2 trees for every product we sold.



And this coming Arbor Day we will plant 3 trees for every product we sell.

By giving back in this way, we feel our future as a CBD product company will thrive and prosper. It simply makes sense for us, and for the environment.

Trees are essential to the health and biodiversity of our planet and one of the major keys to stopping the hugely detrimental effects of climate change. Reforestation is consistently identified by scientists as one of the top solutions to the climate crisis we all are facing and the trees planted by Pinnacle Hemp as part of this initiative will support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

About Pinnacle Hemp

Pinnacle was founded because the market did not offer what consumers deserved. Kevin and Jessica Lacey wanted to find something natural and healthier to help their daughter, Mackenzie, with her epilepsy. This turned into spending countless days and weeks learning about CBD and what went into creating a top of the line product. After finding the right farmer, the best genetics, and the least damgaing extraction method, Pinnacle manufactured an amazing full spectrum CBD product. They had a product that could help all kinds of people. With a variety of cannabinioids to help everyone.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

Media Contact



Name: Mackenzie Lacey



Title: Social Media and Afiliate Manager



Email: Kenzie@Pinnacledistro.com



Phone: 417-388-8598

