B+E brokers sell Midwest Dollar Tree property for for $1.66M, full ask price

B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, today announced the sale of the Dollar Tree property located at 110 Gordon Hollow Drive in the Bentonville, AR area for $1,664,000.

B+E generated multiple offers on the asset, ultimately closing at the full asking price with a below-market cap rate. This single tenant net lease property was built in 2018 and features a NN lease.

“B+E’s proprietary database allowed us to quickly source multiple buyers,” said B+E broker Sam Wilson. “Our platform and marketing approach resulted in a full priced offer from a reputable local buyer.”

The dollar store industry has a proven “recession-proof” business model categorized by essential household products and a low price point for customers.

