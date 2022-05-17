John Meakin, Former CISO, Standard Chartered and GlaxoSmithKline to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s LIVE Webcast

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/defense-in-depth-2022/





About John Meakin





John Meakin is a specialist in information and systems security with 30 years experience, and is on the advisory board at Continuity, a storage & backup cyber resilience provider.





He retired as the Chief Security & Risk Officer at Burberry in mid-2017 and for the past few years has advised various business on cyber risk, including acting as interim Chief Information Security Officer at GlaxoSmithKline throughout 2018 and now at Equiniti plc.





Prior to Burberry he was Chief Security Officer for the luxury goods conglomerate Richemont International SA in Geneva, with oversight of physical, information and cyber security.





Previously, he has built and led security functions in a range of Banks, notably the Royal Bank of Scotland, Dresdner Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. He has also been Chief Information Security Officer of BP and Reuters.





He has a Ph.D. in experimental solid-state physics from Cambridge University.





Overview





Organizations most valuable asset  its data  is under constant assault. Threats like malware, breaches, phishing, ransomware, and even disgruntled employees, need to be not only considered, but be top of mind.





But what happens when the very system that you rely on to protect you in the event of a disaster isnt secure or protected itself?





In this LIVE Webcast, we examine new threats to storage & backup systems, how adversaries abuse them, and steps organizations can take to mitigate these threats and strengthen your security posture.





Well have an in-depth discussion to address some myths of storage and backup security, and discuss best practices for cyber resiliency and recovery.





Points to discuss:



 What are CISOs doing today to secure their last line of defense? What are the most common blind spots?



 Highlights from a recent Industry Report that analyzes the state of storage & backup security



 Mythbusting! Addressing common myths vs. the reality of securing storage & backups



 Best practices for backup hardening and recovery



 Essential mitigation tips and tricks to strengthen your security posture





Join this discussion with John Meakin, Former CISO at Standard Chartered and GlaxoSmithKline, along with Doron Pinhas, a data protection veteran and co-author of the NIST Guide: Security Guidelines for Storage Infrastructure.





