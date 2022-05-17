Michael A. Tomasulo, Partner, Winston and Strawn LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s A Comprehensive Guide on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)



Mike Tomasulo is a partner in Winston & Strawns Los Angeles office. He is the co-leader of the firms multidisciplinary Videogame, Gaming & Esports Group and a member of the Blockchain, Cryptocurrency & NFTs Group and has represented leading companies in videogame, cloud computing, and social media industries. Mike is also very active in the emerging world of blockchain, NFTs, Web3, and DAOs. He is knowledgeable in the intellectual property implications of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and smart contracts transactions, and counsels companies involved with blockchain technology in finding business-focused solutions. He has written numerous articles on these topics and is currently doing consulting and transactional work for companies in this sector including counseling an NFT marketplace in its 2022 launch.





Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with more than 900 attorneys in key financial centers around the world. We litigate cases and close transactions by bringing an understanding of the global legal issues our clients face in transactions, disputes, and regulatory/enforcement-related matters. We strive to provide our clients with creative solutions to their business problemson time and on budget. We serve our communities and the public interest, promote diversity within our firm and throughout the legal profession, and maintain a culture of teamwork and collegiality.





The recent surge of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)in number, value, and typehas become a clear sign of their high growth potential across all types of industries. By associating digital and physical goods with a unique identifier on a tamper-resistant blockchain, NFTs allow for unprecedented levels of security, authenticity, and digital provenance, while raising novel issues involving intellectual property, data privacy, and identity management.





The continuous demand for NFTs breeds new forms of investment and revenue opportunities, and many businesses of all stripes are rapidly entering the NFT space. As with any emerging technology, however, there are numerous legal and practical issues to consider, and the potential for a great reward is balanced by the risk of great loss. Understanding the potential risks of NFTs before investing is critical.





 Overview of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)



 Opportunities and Potentials



 Legal Risks and Implications



 Best Practices in Operating in the NFT Marketplace



 Practical Tips to Avoid Pitfalls



 What the Future Holds for NFTs





