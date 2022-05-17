K-Zen’s S*SHOTS and Mad Lilly Spritzers Win 2022 Emerald Cup



Id like to congratulate everyone who participated in The Emerald Cup competition and our fellow winners; we are clearly among great companies and amazing brands, said Judy Yee, CEO and Co-Founder, K-Zen.





K-Zen also announced a new partnership with Nabis Distribution to offer its full suite of beverages, enabling them to get their products to consumers faster and more efficiently than ever before. The move to Nabis aligns with K-Zens namesake, Kaizen, which means continuous improvement in all aspects of life.





Were thrilled to add K-Zen to our existing portfolio of brands and are looking forward to entering this new partnership, said Jennifer Seo, Director of Marketing & Partnerships, Nabis Distribution. We supply over 100 brands to over 99% of Californias dispensaries and are excited to bring K-Zens award-winning products to consumers and dispensaries alike.





K-Zen introduced Mad Lilly Spritzers in 12-ounce cans at Hall of Flowers in Palm Springs earlier this month. Mad Lilly Spritzers are crafted with a balanced and low dosed ratio of 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD, for a tasty, feel good alternative to alcohol, with a refreshingly light and happy buzz — great for the canna-curious or canna-lite user.





While we loved the unique look of Mad Lilly Spritzers in painted glass bottles, cans are much easier to stock and distribute for our partners and retailers. The new can design is sleek and convenient and maintains the delicious taste, quality and freshness customers expect from our Spritzers, added Judy Yee.





K-Zen is the first woman-owned, California-based cannabis brand with a portfolio of beverages to meet all levels of cannabis consumers. The entire suite of products, including 100mg per bottle S*SHOTS, a beverage enhancer and alternative to liquor; Mad Lilly Lemon Dream Tonic, with CBN to promote a restful sleep; and Mad Lilly Spritzers, with real fruit juices, fizzy bubbles and a low-dose of THC and CBD, are available now in California.





About K-Zen



K-Zen is the maker of cannabis-infused drinks including Mad Lilly and S*SHOTS. Founded in 2019, K-Zen is committed to normalizing cannabis and inspiring new ways for consumers to enjoy its benefits. Its mission is to create a portfolio of cannabis beverage brands that people love and trust by delivering consistent formulas, great-tasting flavors and rapid, predictable effects.

