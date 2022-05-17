City of Toronto partners with Driftscape: A Feature by Global News



About ArtworxTO by The City of Toronto





ArtworxTO: Toronto’s Year of Public Art 20212022 is a year-long celebration of Torontos exceptional public art collection and the creative community behind it. This exciting new initiative supports artists and art projects that reflect Toronto’s diversity and creates more opportunities for the public to engage with art in their everyday lives.





The arts sector is an essential component of a vibrant community and plays a key role in the city’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Working closely with artists and Torontos arts institutions the City of Toronto is delivering major public art projects and commissions from fall 2021 to fall 2022.





About Driftscape





Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.





For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.





Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.





For more information contact pooja.chitnis ( @ ) driftscape dot com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – ( @ ) DriftscapeApp | Twitter – ( @ ) DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.

