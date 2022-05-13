One Day State Mourning tomorrow as a mark of respect on the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi





His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi has passed away. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s State Mourning tomorrow throughout India.





The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.









NW/RK









