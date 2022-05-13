MBMA Announces 2021 Safety Award Winners

David Weatherford presents the 2021 Safety Awards

CLEVELAND – May 12, 2022 – PRLog — www.mbma.com: Each year the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) honors member companies that demonstrate exceptional performance in maintaining workplace safety. These awards are given to Building Systems members as well as Associate members for their performance during the previous calendar year. Safety awards for the 2021 year were presented during the 2022 MBMA Spring Meeting held April 27-29 in Tucson, Arizona.

“Promoting workplace safety is one of MBMA’s most important objectives and these awards recognize the member companies that set an example for all of us,” says Tony Bouquot, general manager of MBMA. “For 2021, our Building Systems members had 47 plant facilities that participated in MBMA’s Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 13 million hours on the job. Our Associate member awards program expands the focus on safety across the entire industry to also include our suppliers’ facilities.”

MBMA is a leader in advocating for robust safety programs throughout the metal building systems industry. “MBMA members strive to make the metal building industry a very safe place to build a career. The benefits to effective safety initiatives are many and include boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits. MBMA is pleased to recognize safety best practices through these awards,” Bouquot says.

MBMA’s awards program consists of three categories. The 2021 Superior Safety Award was given to eight plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the entire calendar year, a significant accomplishment. The seven facilities that received the 2021 Safety Performance Award achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the OSHA industry average. The 2021 Associate Member Safety Award went to five companies with facilities that achieved zero recordable cases for the year, also a major achievement.

The following is a comprehensive list of 2021 MBMA safety award winners:

2021 Superior Safety Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities with zero recordable incidents.

CBC Steel Buildings (Lathrop, CA)

(Lathrop, CA) Dean Steel Buildings (Thomasville, GA)

(Thomasville, GA) Nucor Building Systems (La Crosse, VA)

(La Crosse, VA) Package Steel Systems (Sutton, MA)

(Sutton, MA) Reed’s Metals, LLC (Morrison, TN)

(Morrison, TN) Spirco Manufacturing (Memphis, TN)

(Memphis, TN) Sunward Steel Buildings (Denver, CO)

(Denver, CO) Whirlwind Steel Buildings (Lithia Springs, GA)

2021 Safety Performance Award – In recognition of Building Systems member manufacturing facilities having achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the industry average as reported by OSHA.

Behlen Building Systems (Columbus, NE)

(Columbus, NE) BlueScope Buildings North America (Visalia, CA)

(Visalia, CA) Cornerstone Building Brands (Elizabethton, TN; Houston, TX)

(Elizabethton, TN; Houston, TX) Nucor Building Systems (Swansea, SC; Terrell, TX; Brigham City, UT)

2021 Associate Member Safety Award – In recognition of Associate member facilities with zero recordable incidents.

AkzoNobel Coatings (Huron, OH)

(Huron, OH) Bay Insulation Systems (Phoenix, AZ; Fresno, CA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Norcross, GA; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO; High Point, NC; Brooklyn Heights, OH; Eastlake, OH; Easton, PA; Memphis, TN; Roanoke, VA; Sumner, WA; Green Bay, WI [2 locations])

(Phoenix, AZ; Fresno, CA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Norcross, GA; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, MO; St. Louis, MO; High Point, NC; Brooklyn Heights, OH; Eastlake, OH; Easton, PA; Memphis, TN; Roanoke, VA; Sumner, WA; Green Bay, WI [2 locations]) Metallic Products Corporation (Houston, TX)

(Houston, TX) PDL Building Products ( Stockton, CA; Westlake, OH)

Stockton, CA; Westlake, OH) Sherwin-Williams Company (Bowling Green, KY)

Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.MBMA.com. Resources include technical materials, research reports, videos and design guides. The MBMA blog (http://blog.mbma.com/ ) provides the most current research and new ideas to propel the industry.