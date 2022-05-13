Bye Election to the Council of States from Odisha-reg.

There is a casual vacancy in the Council of States from Odisha as per following details: –
State
Name of Members
Reason
Date of vacancy
Term Up to
Odisha
Shri Subhash Chandra Singh
Resignation
21.04.2022
02.04.2026
2. The Commission has decided to hold bye-election to the Council of States from Odisha to fill up the above–mentioned vacancy in accordance with the following schedule:-
Sl. No
Events
Dates
Issue of Notifications
26th May, 2022 (Thursday)
Last date of making nominations
02nd June, 2022 (Thursday)
Scrutiny of nominations
03rd June, 2022 (Friday)
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
06th June, 2022 (Monday)
Date of Poll
13th June, 2022 (Monday)
Hours of Poll
09:00 am- 04:00 pm
Counting of Votes
13th June, 2022 (Monday) at 05:00 pm
Date before which election shall be completed
17th June, 2022 (Friday)
3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.
4. The Chief Secretary, Odisha is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye election.
