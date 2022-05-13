Bye Election to the Council of States from Odisha-reg.

May 13, 2022 | Business


There is a casual vacancy in the Council of States from Odisha as per following details: –






State

Name of Members

Reason

Date of vacancy

Term Up to

Odisha

Shri Subhash Chandra Singh

Resignation

21.04.2022

02.04.2026




2.               The Commission has decided to hold bye-election to the Council of States from Odisha to fill up the abovementioned vacancy in accordance with the following schedule:-













Sl. No

Events

Dates
 

Issue of Notifications

26th May, 2022 (Thursday)
 

Last date of making nominations

02nd June, 2022 (Thursday)
 

Scrutiny of nominations

03rd June, 2022 (Friday)
 

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures

06th June, 2022 (Monday)
 

Date of Poll

13th June, 2022 (Monday)
 

Hours of Poll

09:00 am- 04:00 pm
 

Counting of Votes

13th June, 2022 (Monday) at 05:00 pm
 

Date before which election shall be completed

17th June, 2022 (Friday)




3.         Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.


4.         The Chief Secretary, Odisha is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye election.


****


RP




(Release ID: 1825076)
Visitor Counter : 491