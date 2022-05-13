Canada – Royal Canadian Navy ships to visit St. Lawrence Seaway-Great Lakes communities in 2022

The Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) Great Lakes Deployment (GLD) 2022 will soon be underway with planned visits to communities along the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes, with Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Oriole (May 14 to August 31) and Glace Bay (June 24 to July 29) being this year’s GLD ambassadors.

May 13, 2022 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) Great Lakes Deployment (GLD) 2022 will soon be underway with planned visits to communities along the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes, with Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships (HMCS) Oriole (May 14 to August 31) and Glace Bay (June 24 to July 29) being this year’s GLD ambassadors.

GLD provides Canadians with a unique opportunity to tour one of Canada’s naval ships and to learn about life in the RCN from our sailors. Canadians will be encouraged to stop by, say hello, and speak to our sailors about their experiences on domestic and international operations.

It also provides a learning opportunity about the different trades available in the RCN and hear stories and anecdotes directly from sailors who have chosen the challenge of a career at sea.

If you want to learn more about the Navy, come and see for yourself this summer.

All Great Lakes Deployment activities will strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and public health guidelines.

Visit dates and locations

Visit HMCS Oriole, the Royal Canadian Navy’s longest-serving vessel, in one of the following cities:*

Charlottetown, PEI (May 14-15)

Tadoussac, QC (May 19)

Quebec City, QC (May 22-23)

Montreal, QC (May 25)

Brockville, ON (May 28-29)

Kingston, ON ( May 31-June 1)

Hamilton, ON (June 9)

Toronto, ON (June 11-12)

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON (June 18-19)

Sarnia, ON (June 25-26)

Sault Ste Marie, ON (July 1-3)

Thessalon, ON (July 5)

Little Current, ON (July 7)

Parry Sound, ON (July 10)

Collingwood ON (July 16-17)

Tobermory, ON (July 20)

Midland Tall Ships Festival (July 23-24)

Port Colborne. ON (July 30 – Aug 1)

Kingston, ON (August 8-12)

Oshawa, ON (August 18)

Queenston, ON (August 20)

Charlottetown, PEI (August 30-31)

Visit HMCS Glace Bay in the following cities*:

Hamilton, ON (June 24 – 29)

Toronto, ON (June 29 – July 10)

Oshawa, ON (July 10 – 12)

Kingston, ON (July 12- 14)

Montreal, QC (July 15 – 20)

Quebec City, QC (July 21 – 24)

Rimouski, QC (July 25 – 29)

Note: *Port dates and locations subject to change

Social Media

Visit our social media channels to plan your visit closer to the date @RoyalCanNavy

Media Relations

Department of National Defence

Phone: 613-904-3333

Email: mlo-blm@forces.gc.ca