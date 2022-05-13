Canada – Government of Canada investing to support economic development in Wahgoshig First Nation

FedNor funding to help create five new businesses and maintain at least five more

May 13, 2022 – Wahgoshig First Nation, ON

Strong municipalities and First Nation communities are key to a thriving regional economy. That is why we are working to help them develop and diversify their local economies. Through its Regional Development Agencies, such as FedNor, the federal government is investing to strengthen rural communities and enable small and medium-sized businesses to grow and create meaningful jobs for Canadians.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, today announced a Government of Canada investment of $256,925 to help increase capacity and take advantage of economic development opportunities in Wahgoshig First Nation.

Provided through FedNor’s Community Investment Initiative for Northern Ontario (CIINO), the funding will enable Wahgoshig First Nation to retain an Economic Development Officer (EDO) on staff for an additional three-year period. Building on the success the position has achieved to date, the EDO will undertake a variety of priority projects that will help create jobs, support recovery efforts, strengthen the economy, and position the community for sustainable growth and prosperity. This includes pursuing renewable energy opportunities, maintaining and modernizing local businesses, and helping entrepreneurs start up tourism-related businesses.

Northern Ontario has been hard hit by COVID-19 and today’s announcement is further proof of the Government of Canada’s commitment to small businesses, municipalities and Indigenous communities, helping them to not just survive, but thrive. Initiatives like this will help get Canadians back to work and ensure that northern and First Nation communities are set to fully participate in Canada’s economic recovery.

“Strong regional economies are essential for Canada’s success and sustainability. Today’s announcement will help Wahgoshig First Nation take charge of its economic future, create employment opportunities and support a stronger, more diversified economy. We recognize the unique needs of Northern Ontario and are building capacity to ensure municipalities and Indigenous communities throughout the region can diversify, grow and achieve their long-term economic goals.”

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

“Moving forward with our efforts to grow our economy and create local jobs is a top priority for our community. This FedNor investment is allowing us to retain an expert on staff that understands our economic goals and has the knowledge and experience to advance local priorities such as entrepreneurship, business and tourism development, renewable energy, and Internet connectivity.”

– Chief June Black, Wahgoshig First Nation

