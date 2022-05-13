Canada – Minister Bibeau to discuss G7 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting in Stuttgart, Germany

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will hold a media callback to discuss the recent G7 Agriculture Ministers’ Meetings in Stuttgart, Germany.
May 13, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will hold a media callback to discuss the recent G7 Agriculture Ministers’ Meetings in Stuttgart, Germany.
Date
May 14, 2022
Time
9:15 a.m. (ET)
Participation details
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations to obtain instructions to participate via video conference. [Participation is reserved for media only.]
Marianne Dandurand
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
marianne.dandurand@agr.gc.ca
343-541-9229