AECOM-led joint venture to provide environmental services under Comprehensive Long-Term Environmental Action Navy (CLEAN) contract

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the worlds trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced its Resolution Consultants joint venture with EnSafe has been awarded a single-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic to deliver architecture and engineering services for the Comprehensive Long-Term Environmental Action Navy (CLEAN) program. Under the contract with a $400 million ceiling, the joint venture will perform environmental studies, investigations, and designs that address pressing environmental challenges.





As we continue to advance our Sustainable Legacies strategy, we remain committed to executing projects using a framework of responsible practices that set new standards for technical excellence and help our clients tackle their toughest challenges, said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOMs global Environment business. Were proud to apply sound science, innovative restoration strategies, and a safety-first culture to assist our clients in achieving their environmental goals.





The joint venture will provide program management and technical environmental services that address critical issues such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other emerging contaminants, vapor intrusion, sediments, munitions and radiological assessment, and hazardous substances. This work will support compliance with environmental restoration programs such as the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).





Our team of passionate environmental experts share a common vision of outstanding project performance as we support the CLEAN program in this role, said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOMs National Governments business. Our world-class specialists consistently perform high-quality, cost-effective environmental services that drive innovation and advance regulatory partnerships. Were honored to provide our clients with an established team that has the proven ability to deliver vital environmental programs.





The joint ventures scope includes assessments, studies, investigations, and remedial designs; management and community relations plans; human and ecological risk assessments; feasibility, treatability, and corrective measures studies; interim response and remedial action requirements for emerging contaminants; geographical information system development and maintenance; and expediated response actions.





About AECOM





AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the worlds trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle  from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com





Forward-Looking Statements





All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of various dispositions such as the sale of our Management Services, self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure power construction, and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that purchase price adjustments, if any, from those transactions could be unfavorable and any future proceeds owed to us as part of those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.