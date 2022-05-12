Canada – Minister Joly attends the G7 and NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meetings in Germany

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will be travelling to Germany to participate in the G7 and NATO foreign ministers’ meetings, taking place from May 12 to 15.

May 11 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

At the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Wangels, Germany, Minister Joly will meet with her counterparts to reiterate Canada’s opposition to Putin’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and Canada’s steadfast commitment to the people of Ukraine. G7 ministers will also discuss pressing international issues, such as the global consequences of the Russian invasion, ongoing peace and security issues in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, support to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fight against climate change.

In Berlin, Germany, Minister Joly will meet with her NATO counterparts to discuss how best to align efforts to support Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity. Allies will also meet with Finland and Sweden, and exchange views on upcoming priorities for the NATO Leaders’ Summit being held in Madrid, Spain at the end of June. These priorities include NATO’s Strategic Concept and other transatlantic security challenges.

“Canada is committed to working with its allies to advance global peace and security. The Russian regime’s aggression against Ukraine is a stark reminder that there is no room for complacency. We will continue to uphold the rules-based international order, support humanitarian needs and defend human rights in Ukraine and globally.”

– Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Since Russia’s illegal occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea in 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,400 individuals and entities. Many of these sanctions have been undertaken in coordination with Canada’s allies and partners.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

With the deployment of up to an additional 460 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members to Operation REASSURANCE in February and March 2022, Canada is currently contributing up to 1,375 CAF personnel to this mission.

On April 14, 2022, Canada announced that it will deploy up to 150 CAF troops to Poland to help with the processing of Ukrainian refugees and to provide medical support services.

Canada is doing its part to contribute to NATO operations and activities along NATO’s eastern flank. In recent years, Canada has significantly increased its military contributions to NATO, in particular through its leadership of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Latvia since 2017.

Since 2015, through Operation UNIFIER, Canada has trained over 33,000 Ukrainian Security Forces.