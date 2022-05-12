Canada – Government of Canada to announce funding to help address health and social inequities in Alberta

Media advisory

On behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, will announce funding that will help address complex public health challenges affecting children and youth in Canada, African, Caribbean, and Black communities, as well as Indigenous peoples.

There will be a media Q&A session immediately following the announcement.

Date

May 12, 2022

Time

1:00 PM (MDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Health Science Centre Mall, Foothills Campus



3330 Hospital Dr NW, Calgary, AB



T2N 4N1

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68162293363

Passcode: 063803

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

Media Inquiries :

Marie-France Proulx



Press Secretary



Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos



Minister of Health



613-957-0200

Marie-France.Proulx@hc-sc.gc.ca

Media Relations



Public Health Agency of Canada



613-957-2983

media@hc-sc.gc.ca