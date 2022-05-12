Canada – Atlantic Seal Science Task Team to hold a briefing on its newly released Report

Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador – Fisheries and Oceans Canada will facilitate an availability with Glenn Blackwood, Co-Chair of the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team, for media interested in the release of the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team Report.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. (local time)

Location: Via Teleconference

Note: Fisheries and Oceans Canada is facilitating this media availability in its secretarial role for the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team. Media planning to participate are required to register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Media Relations at Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca by Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. NDT. A confirmation email with teleconference instructions will be provided to media who have registered.

