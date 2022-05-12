Canada – Minister Murray to announce next steps for seals

Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador – The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce the plan for moving forward upon receipt of the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team Report.

Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador – The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce the plan for moving forward upon receipt of the Atlantic Seal Science Task Team Report.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. (local time)

Location: Barry Group Inc.

415 Griffin Drive

Corner Brook, NL

Note: Media can also watch the Facebook livestream.

Claire Teichman

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

604-679-5462

Claire.Teichman@dfo-mpo.gc.ca