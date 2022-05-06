GCP Fund Offers Reliable Warehouse and Industrial Loans to Prospective Clients

Business acquisitions help companies enter new markets and gain competencies and global presence, quickly increasing their market share. However, acquisitions require additional funding, and securing finance solutions from a bank is difficult for small business owners. Despite the approval of loan applications, strict lending criteria, low borrowing limits, and rigid terms prevent companies from acquisitions. To help businesses acquire large working capital, Global Capital Partners Fund offers reliable warehouse and industrial loans worth up to $20MM.

Global Capital Partners Fund (GCP Fund) is New York’s leading commercial lender with its operations in different states, including Michigan, Washington, Pennsylvania, Florida, etc. They offer effective commercial and acquisition financing solutions at market-competitive rates and flexible repayment strategies, increasing accessibility for small to large enterprises. GCP Fund finances single and multi-tenant industrial properties with close access to major highways that can be used for storage, R&D, manufacturing, and other purposes.

Their CEO, Joe Malvasio, stated, “Our commitment to our clients begins with knowledge; we start our services with a consultation regarding our clients’ goals and objectives for commercial investments and offer our expert advice. After establishing a thorough understanding of their vision, we leverage our passion and experience to deliver seamless warehouse financing solutions. The commercial real estate acquisition enables businesses to take control of their strengths, maximize them, and improve synergies.”

GCP Fund has a reputation for quick closings and dependable loans. Their experienced in-house underwriters enable them to assess risks quicker and ensure a smooth closing, eliminating the hassles of extensive paperwork and documentation. Besides warehouses, they also offer loans for land acquisition and development, retail stores, hospitality sites, multi-family commercial properties, etc., along with additional funding so businesses can continue their operations without any financial constraints.

About Global Capital Partners Fund

Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC is a leading private lender headquartered in New York City. Under the chairmanship of Joe Malvasio, the company has approved billions of dollars in commercial loans. Their in-house capabilities and minimum prerequisites distinguish them from other lenders in the market.

