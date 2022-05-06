Swamp in the City: A Cajun & Creole Music Festival Returns to Governors Island and Red Hook, Brooklyn: May 12-15, 2022

Swamp in the City is NYC’s premier Cajun & Creole music festival that celebrates the vibrant musical, cultural and culinary traditions unique to Southwest Louisiana. The open-air music festival will take place May 12-15 in Red Hook Brooklyn and on Governors Island and will feature world-class Louisiana dance hall bands, Cajun and Creole food, jam sessions, cooking demonstrations, dance lessons, musical workshops led by Swamp in the City artists, a Sunday family dance and a jam-packed weekend of fun all along the beautiful New York harbor.

Swamp in the City’s all-star lineup includes Cedric Watson & Desiree Champagne, Blake Miller & The Old Fashioned Aces, Jesse Lége & Joel Savoy, Joe Hall & The Louisiana Cane Cutters, Kelli Jones, Chas Justus, Jimmy Breaux, Kevin Wimmer, Rose & the Bros, Couillon Connection, Jo Vidrine, Amelia Biere, Colin Gould, The Cherry-Limes, Ernie Vega, and more.

Swamp in the City will host a free daytime event on Governors Island at Colonels Row on Saturday, May 14 from 11am-5pm (Sponsored by Lafayette Travel) and ticketed performances in Red Hook, Brooklyn from Thursday-Sunday, May 12-15. Thursday’s festival kickoff party will take place at the historic Waterfront Museum & Barge in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and Friday-Sunday’s shows will take place at Strong Rope Brewery in Red Hook, Brooklyn. For tickets and more info (including a complete festival schedule), please visit swampinthecity.com.