Announcing the Florida Kings Hockey Club

The Florida Kings Hockey Club is pleased to announce the formation of Florida’s newest youth hockey organization. With a stated mission to develop hockey players of all skill levels, the organization’s focus will be on personal growth, improvement, sportsmanship and the development of impactful life skills. This is not, and will never be, a “win at all cost” organization. The Florida Kings’ not-for-profit structure further allows it to make participation in travel hockey possible for those families that may otherwise find the sport financially out of reach.

Program development for the Florida Kings Hockey Club is led by NHL alumnus and passionate youth hockey ambassador, Mr. Anders Eriksson. With more than 570 professional games played, a Stanley Cup ring, and extensive coaching experience at various levels, there is no one more qualified to lead this effort. Anders will be supported by a talented and experienced coaching staff, many of whom also bring NHL and other professional level experience from around the globe. The Kings’ growing Board of Directors is comprised of energetic and dedicated professionals from diverse backgrounds and economic strata, and the organization has quickly garnered the enthusiastic support of many travel hockey families that previously benefited from Anders’ tutelage.

“I am excited by this opportunity to build something truly special with the Florida Kings,” commented Anders Eriksson, Director of Hockey Operations for the Florida Kings Hockey Club. “While our program may be new, the instruction, training methodology, and overall philosophy upon which it is based have combined to produce some of the most successful ice hockey players in the world.”

Upon completion of construction, the organization plans to play out of the newly constructed Boca Ice & Fine Arts Center. This sprawling 73,000 square foot facility features two regulation sized NHL rinks, a modern training gym, pro shop, and much more. By all estimations, it will be the premier ice facility in South Florida, and is conveniently located just a few hundred feet from the Congress Avenue exit on I-95.

“The Florida Kings Hockey Club represents not only a chance to help grow the sport here in South Florida, but it also provides us with a mechanism to enable and empower the youth in our community,” said Rick Mancinelli, President of the Board for the Florida Kings Hockey Club. “We have some unique and innovative programs planned and invite prospective families, coaches, volunteers and donors to contact us to learn more!”

For more information on the Florida Kings Hockey Club, please visit www.flkings.org, or call (888) 973-8280. For additional information on the Boca Ice & Fine Arts facility, please visit www.bocaice.com.