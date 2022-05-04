HOYA Foundation is contributing toward coordination of the symposium, and announces the first seminar in a national series to discuss how small businesses can get contracting dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The previously passed $1.2 trillion Senate bill allocated $550 billion in spending on infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will have Director Shelby Scales from the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization lead a day-long virtual seminar to provide resources and information for small businesses in the transportation and construction industry. Speakers from Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Highway Administration, and Federal Railroad Administration will discuss their plans to engage small businesses. Directors from Utah Department of Transportation (DOT), Wyoming DOT, North Dakota DOT and Nebraska DOT will discuss their plans for implementation of the infrastructure spending in their respective states.

This virtual event is free to businesses to participate. To register and to see the agenda go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usdot-small-business-contracting-symposium-west-central-region-sbtrc-tickets-311234449617

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Time: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm MT

Location: Virtual – this seminar will be conducted via Zoom

Cost: Free

For more information, contact Steronica Mattocks at steronica.mattocks@dot.gov

Contact: Keller Hayes at 303.903.2905 or keller@WestCentralSBTRC.com