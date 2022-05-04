Mashup LA’s 5th Anniversary Celebration Presented by LEDVANCE

PR Lab, LBH Media, & Rob Ryan Digital are excited to announce MASHUP LA’s 5th anniversary with a return to their iconic in-person celebration taking place on May 12 in Beverly Hills. Mashup LA is a leading networking and gifting event exclusively for the influencer community. Presented by LEDVANCE, the makers of SYLVANIA General Lighting in the US and Canada, this one-night only event will include 150 digital, TV and film stars as they experience unique activations, collaborate in real-time and walk away with some swag.

The event will have the presence of top social media stars including: Max Ehrich (Young & The Restless), Cinthya Carmona (Netflix’s Pretty Smart), Loren Lott (BET’s The Porter), Chanel & Ava Capra (Netflix’s The Circle), Josh Killacky (NBC’s World Of Dance), Nick Uhas (Netflix’s Blown Away, 8M), Matt Steffanina (YouTuber, 24M), Lauren Godwin (TikToker, 22M), Timothy Chantarangsu (Wild N’ Out, 10M), Katja Glieson (TikToker, 10M), Javi Luna (TikToker, 12M), Bailey Spinn (TikToker, 13M), Andrea Russett (YouTuber, 16M), Sebastian Bails (TikToker, 13M), and many more.

Attendees will get to engage with a range of brands including SYLVANIA General Lighting, Beyond Meat, Carl’s Jr., PacSun, Stori Camera, Revo, Boujee Hippie, Seyhart Wellness, Ricardo Beverly Hills, Dulce Vida Organic Tequila, Owl’s Brew, Inner Beauty Cosmetics, and Seis Cosmetics, among others.

About PR Lab

Established in 2008, PR Lab is a leading women owned public relations + marketing agency headquartered in Los Angeles, California. They work with consumer brands around the globe to generate awareness for their products through strategic, comprehensive campaigns including media coverage, product placement, and experiential events.

About LBH Media

LBH Media is a leading creative + marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California founded by Lindsay Hoffman. They are a collaboration between industry veterans who work with brands around the globe to generate buzz for their products through creative campaigns including experiential marketing, events, influencer marketing, social media, and consulting.

About Rob Ryan Digital

Rob Ryan Digital is a consulting company specializing in influencer relations and event production based in Los Angeles. Clients range from tech start-ups and nonprofits to CPG brands and live events, both domestically and internationally where we drive brand recognition via innovative ways.