Joseph M. Wilhelm-Stevens Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication

Joseph M. Wilhelm-Stevens of Winston Salem, North Carolina has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of air transportation.

About Joseph M. Wilhelm-Stevens

Joseph M. Wilhelm-Stevens is a customer services coordinator for American Airlines. With over ten years experience, he oversees security matters and is responsible for customer handling, flight boarding, departures and escalation. Mr. Wilhelm-Stevens serves as a supervisor and labor union steward. He oversees the staff, acts as a mediator, and argues on behalf of agents regarding job performance issues. American Airlines is a major US-based airline headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. It is considered the largest airline in the world, when measured by fleet size, scheduled passengers carried, and revenue passenger mile. American, together with its regional partners and affiliates, operates an extensive international and domestic network with nearly 6,800 daily flights to approximately 350 destinations in more than 50 countries.

Mr. Wilhelm-Stevens serves as a court monitor for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.), and is a member of the Communication Workers of America and Delta Epsilon Tau Honor Society. In his spare time, Joseph enjoys playing piano and studying violin.

Born on July 27, 1980 in Columbia, South Carolina, Joseph is currently a candidate for his B.A. in legal studies at Post University for 2022.

