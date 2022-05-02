Canada – Message from the Minister of Health and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health on National Physicians’ Day May 1, 2022

Statement

Today, on National Physicians’ Day, we would like to take the time to thank physicians for everything they do.

May 1, 2022 | Ottawa, Ontario | Health Canada

Today, on National Physicians’ Day, we would like to take a moment to thank physicians for everything they do. Physicians are so much more than doctors – they are healers, educators, leaders, and activists for change. Despite unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians have shown incredible selflessness, courage, and strength by working around the clock throughout the pandemic to keep everyone healthy and safe.

However, words of recognition are not enough. Physicians need tangible support to continue providing quality care that Canadians deserve. Our government is committed to supporting provinces and territories in helping strengthen our health care system so that physicians can have both, the time and resources they need to help achieve better results for all patients. Most recently, through Budget 2022, our government committed to invest $115 million to help internationally educated health care professionals, including doctors, get their credentials recognized and find work in their fields in Canada. Additionally, to help bring more health care workers to the communities that need them most, we committed to increase the forgivable amount of student loans for doctors and nurses who practise in rural and remote communities.

Over the past two years, we also know that physicians have carried an extra heavy burden. Like so many of our frontline health care workers, they have worked long hours, suffered burnout and fatigue at increasing rates, and faced threats and harassment as they cared for their patients. On behalf of the Government of Canada, we extend the most sincere appreciation for the care you provide, today and every day.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.



The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., M.P.

