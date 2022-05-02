Canada – Statement by Minister Hussen on Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

OTTAWA, May 1, 2022

At sundown tonight, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.

On this day, members of the Muslim community will gather to attend morning prayers, share meals, exchange gifts and celebrate with family and loved ones. Eid al-Fitr is a time to honour the core values of Islam including generosity, compassion and peace. This day is also an opportunity to recognize the many contributions of Muslim Canadians to our country.

As the community celebrates the joy and renewal that Eid al-Fitr brings, we must also recognize that Muslim Canadians continue to face the unacceptable reality of hate, discrimination and Islamophobia. These acts of violence have no place in our country.

Our government will continue to do its part to tackle hate and discrimination in Canada. Through Budget 2022, we’re investing $85 million over four years to support a new Anti-Racism Strategy and National Action Plan on Combatting Hate. We will also appoint a Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

These are important steps. We will continue to work with affected communities and individuals in our fight against the forces that seek to divide us.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!

