Canada – Four cadets of the Royal Military College of Canada lose their lives on campus

Four 4th-Year cadets of the Royal Military College of Canada travelling in a single vehicle lost their lives when their car entered the waters on campus at Point Frederick on Friday April 29, 2022 at approximately 2 a.m. ET.

April 29, 2022 – Kingston – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Four 4th-Year cadets of the Royal Military College of Canada travelling in a single vehicle lost their lives when their car entered the waters on campus at Point Frederick on Friday April 29, 2022 at approximately 2 a.m. ET.

The members who lost their lives are:

Officer Cadet Jack Hogarth

Officer Cadet Andrei Honciu

Officer Cadet Broden Murphy

Officer Cadet Andrés Salek

RMC’s first priority is to ensure our students, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported. This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of our fallen cadets during this difficult time.

If anyone is struggling with this tragic incident, they are encouraged to reach out for support or available services at RMC and CFB Kingston.

An investigation into this incident by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is ongoing. No further information about the incident will be provided until the investigation is complete.

“I am heartbroken that four officer cadets lost their lives far too soon at RMC Kingston this morning. I offer my deepest condolences to their families, classmates and loved ones as they grieve such a profound loss, which is felt across our Canadian Armed Forces and country.”

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

“I am devastated by today’s loss of four of our nation’s young leaders. My heart breaks for their families, friends, and all those touched by this deep loss, during this most difficult time. The entire Canadian Armed Forces family grieves with their loved ones and will support them in any way that they need during the challenging and emotional days ahead.”

General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff

“Today, we lost four promising young officers, who were just a few weeks away from convocation and commissioning in the Canadian Armed Forces. I offer my heartfelt condolences to their family, friends and colleagues and mourn their tragic loss.”

Major-General Lise Bourgon, Acting Commander Military Personnel Command

“The entire RMC Community is devastated by the tragic loss of four officer cadets earlier today. The Principal of RMC and I extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones, and we stand to support all our Naval and Officer Cadets, their families and friends, and our personnel, as we go through this difficult time together.”

Commodore Josée Kurtz, Commandant RMC

Department of National Defence

Media Relations Office

Phone: 613-904-3333

Email: mlo-blm@forces.gc.ca