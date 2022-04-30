Canada – Renewal of interim understanding reached that will see Potlotek First Nation members fishing in pursuit of a moderate livelihood

April 29, 2022

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia – Building on last year’s successful moderate livelihood fishery, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has reached a second interim understanding with Potlotek First Nation that will see their members fishing jakej (lobster) in pursuit of a moderate livelihood and selling their catch under Potlotek’s Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan and a DFO-issued authorization. The plan was developed by the community with support from the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office (KMKNO).

Harvesters designated under Potlotek’s Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan will fish a total of 1,200 traps during the established 2022 commercial seasons distributed across Lobster Fishing Areas (LFAs) 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31A – all of which are within the Unama’ki District where Potlotek is located.

To enable fishing in pursuit of a moderate livelihood without increasing overall effort in these LFAs, the Department remains committed to continuing to work with the commercial industry to ensure that effort is aligned with available access. The preferred approach to obtaining access is through the willing buyer – willing seller voluntary licence relinquishment process.

“The interim understanding reached with Potlotek First Nation last year was the first of its kind. This understanding saw members of the community fishing in pursuit of a moderate livelihood under a community-developed plan and DFO authorization. The success of that collaborative approach set the stage for understandings with other Mi’kmaw communities. I am pleased that the original understanding will be renewed this year to support the implementation of rights-based fishing for Potlotek and other First Nations.”

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Wilbert Marshall for his leadership, and I wish Potlotek First Nation, and all harvesters, a prosperous and safe fishing season. I look forward to our continued work together on oceans protection, safety on the water, conservation, and the preservation of the industry for generations to come.”

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, MP Cape Breton—Canso

