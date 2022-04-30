Hong Kong – SFH expresses gratitude to Mainland team for supporting slaughterhouse operation in Hong Kong (with photos/video)

SFH expresses gratitude to Mainland team for supporting slaughterhouse operation in Hong Kong (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Food and Health, Professor Sophia Chan, joined by Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Mr He Jing and Deputy Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene Miss Diane Wong, at the Shenzhen Bay Port today (April 30), saw off some members of the Mainland professional and skilled butchery personnel deployed to Hong Kong earlier to assist in the operation of the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse (SSSH).







In view of the manpower shortage at the SSSH due to the severity of the fifth wave of the epidemic earlier, a team of 38 personnel was deployed from the Mainland, and arrived in Hong Kong on March 2 to assist in the operation of the SSSH, with a view to stabilising the supply of fresh meat in Hong Kong. Members of the team have been subject to closed-loop management during their stay to minimise the infection risk.







“We thank the Central Government for the staunch support to Hong Kong in fighting the epidemic, and for their proactive facilitation in stabilising the supply of fresh produce in Hong Kong. We are particularly grateful for the assistance of the team over the past two months. With their support, the SSSH has been operating smoothly and the supply of fresh meat is now plentiful,” Professor Chan said.







Twenty-four members of the team departed Hong Kong via the Shenzhen Bay Port today. The remaining 14 members will continue to stay in Hong Kong to assist in the operation of the SSSH.

