National Health Authority releases revised draft of Heath Data Management (HDM) policy





The National Health Authority (NHA) had finalized and published the Heath Data Management (HDM) Policy for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in December 2020. Since then, NHA has received feedback from various stakeholders and had learnings from pilot and national rollout of ABDM. Based on these, few revisions in the HDM Policy are contemplated. The draft with revisions has been released on 23rd April 2022 on the website https://abdm.gov.in/home/Publications under the heading “Consultation Papers”. All the stakeholders are requested to give their comments by 21st May 2022 on the website. In addition to online mode of submission, feedback shall also be accepted by registered posts/courier. Representations may be sent to:









Chief Executive Officer,





National Health Authority,





9th Floor, Tower-1,





Jeevan Bharti Building,





Connaught Place,





New Delhi – 110001





