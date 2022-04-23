ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education celebrates 15th convocation





ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), Mumbai, the premier organization in the country involved in human resources development in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, celebrated its 15th convocation today. Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala was the chief guest at the function. Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE), Govt. of India and Director-General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) presided over the function.





Shri Parshottam K. Rupala,in his address, congratulated all the students of ICAR-CIFE graduating today with Masters and Doctoral degrees in various disciplines of fisheries science. He also congratulated those students who have secured University medals for their outstanding academic performances. The Minister in his address emphasized the role of fisheries institution in making fisheries sustainable in India and doubling the farmers’ income, which can be achieved by integration of fisheries into the existing farming systems of crops and livestock.





Dr. Ravishankar C. N., Director and Vice Chancellor, CIFE, in his welcome address, highlighted the salient academic and research achievements of the institute. He also underlined the research and thrust areas and the achievements in the flagship programmes taken up and new academic initiatives undertaken by the institute.





Dr. Mohapatra in his convocation address emphasised the importance of fisheries for food and nutritional security and underlined the role of young graduates to achieve this goal. He urged the students to work towards the goal of bringing in blue revolution in the country and to double the farmers’ income. He also stressed upon the need for entrepreneurship development to make the graduates as ‘job providers’ rather than ‘job seekers’. During the convocation, former Director of CIFE, Dr. Dilip Kumar was awarded honorary degree of D.Sc. 230 M.F.Sc. and 91 Ph.D. degrees were awarded besides presenting 45 gold medals to meritorious students.





