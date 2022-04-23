PM thanks Anupam Kher ji for his mother’s blessings





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has thanked mother of Shri Anupam Kher and countrymen for their blessings. Shri Kher called on the Prime Minister and presented a Rudraksh mala from her mother to Shri Modi today.





The Prime Minister tweeted :





बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद @AnupamPKher जी। यह आदरणीया माताजी और देशवासियों का आशीर्वाद ही है, जो मुझे मां भारती की सेवा के लिए निरंतर प्रेरित करता रहता है। https://t.co/6hFfd7ivmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2022

