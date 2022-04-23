HUGO BOSS to launch Resale Platform “HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved” as part of commitment to circularity

METZINGEN – WEBWIRE – Friday, April 22, 2022

HUGO BOSS is set to invite customers to buy pre-owned items as they would new, with the launch of a premium resale platform in the third quarter of 2022. HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved will offer a curated assortment of clothing that has been traded in by existing customers. The initiative supports HUGO BOSS wide-ranging sustainability efforts as part of its CLAIM 5 strategy.





A simple online process will allow customers to return used items to HUGO BOSS in exchange for credit that can be spent online, on new or pre-owned items, or in store. Once fully quality checked, the pre-owned products will become part of a curated second-hand assortment for sale on HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved, ready to begin a second life in a new wardrobe. The service will initially feature clothing, with accessories planned to be added in the future.





The resale service will be operated by FAUME, a premium provider offering a convenient and seamless online trade-in experience, and will be accessible through the hugoboss.com online store. HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved will be launched in France, with the platform planned to expand to Germany, the UK, and the U.S. in 2025.





Globally, resale is a fast-growing market that reduces the environmental impact of the fashion industry, and already represents a market volume of USD 30-40 billion worldwide. Buying second-hand saves an average of 44% of CO 2 emissions when compared to buying new, while the circular nature of the resale business helps to reduce clothing waste.





Care & repair service and CIRCULAR products to complement resale



In another step to further extend the lifecycle of its products, HUGO BOSS will launch a care and repair service in selected German stores later this year, with more key markets to follow. The service will cover the repair of suits, jeans, shoes, jersey products, and leather goods, helping to ensure that these items can be enjoyed by consumers even longer.