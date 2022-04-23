Vans X Record Store Day Partnered Together to Create “Portraits of Her.”

WEBWIRE – Friday, April 22, 2022







A Collaborative Effort to Honor and Uplift Women in the Music Industry.





Join Us in Celebrating Record Store Day on April 23rd, 2022!





Listen to the Portraits of Her Playlist on Spotify.





With Artwork by Sofia Enriquez, and Songs From the Limited Edition 16-Track Vinyl Album.





Watch the Portraits of Her three-part video series that dives deeper into shared stories and experiences told by women in music, directed by Christina Xing.





For each episode, we invited two women from completely different fields to meet for the first time and share their stories on navigating the industry. We put the camera in their hands and pieced together their self-captured one-on-one moments, where they discussed their inspirations, hardships, accomplishments and hopes for the future of the music.





Ep. 01 – Melissa Meets Lottie



A Senior Manager at Amoeba Music Meets a DJ, Dublab Curator and Co-founder of SOS Music.





VANS x Record Store Day | Melissa Meets Lottie | Portraits of Her | Episode 1 | VANS





Ep. 02 – Leyla Meets Ericka



A Singer and Songwriter Meets the Svp of A&R at Warner Records and Founder of Thebasement.





VANS x Record Store Day | Leyla Meets Ericka | Portraits of Her | Episode 2 | VANS





Ep. 03 – Alice Meets Alexis



A Hyperpop Musician Meets a Director at Live Nation.





VANS x Record Store Day | Alice Meets Alexis | Portraits of Her | Episode 3 | VANS





Wed love to give a huge shout out to Jordi Ng, the designer and creator of the Portraits of Her zine. A publication dedicated





to honoring women in the world of music.



Featured album artists from top left to bottom right: K.Flay, Joy Oladoklin, Alice Longyu Gao, Bully, Julien Baker, Julia Michaels, Leyla Blue, Girl In Red, Boyish, Asiahn, Girl Ultra, Princess Nokia, Laura Jane Grace, BANKS.





RSVP TO EVENT





Stay tuned for the Record Fair on April 30th, hosted by Wav Traxl at House of Vans Chicago.





Featuring a live performance by special guest Boyish and K.Flay





RSVP HERE