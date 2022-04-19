Premier Women’s Tackle Football Team Tennessee Trojans to Launch in Nashville

The Tennessee Trojans, an expansion team in the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC), announced today it will launch its inaugural season in April 2023. Founded and led by U.S. military veteran Rachael Ortiz-Marsh, the Tennessee Trojans will be one of few major sports teams owned and operated by a Latina woman.

“The impact sports have upon women and girls is immeasurable. As a second-generation Mexican-American, raised by my grandmother in a challenging environment, it was sports that increased my self-confidence, taught me resiliency and established a strong leadership foundation that prepared me for the trials of life. I founded the Tennessee Trojans to empower women and girls to break down barriers, create visible role models in our community and build a premier women’s team that fills a critical gap in Nashville’s sports scene. Women like Wilma Rudolph and Pat Summit set the stage for the future of women in sport. It is only fitting on the 50th anniversary year of Title IX, that we continue pushing Tennessee to the forefront of women’s history in the form of women’s football.” –Rachael Ortiz-Marsh – Tennessee Trojans Founder/Owner

The Trojans will be the 18th team to join the WNFC. The WNFC is the premier women’s football league, changing the trajectory of the sport since its launch in 2018. The WNFC was created to help women and girls reach their full potential through the power of football. With sponsorships from adidas, Riddell Sports, and other major brands, the league has propelled women’s football into the mainstream of sponsorships and media.

“Our mission to help women and girls reach their fullest potential through the power of sport has expanded even further today. The WNFC is very strategic and mindful about expansion and the partnerships that are right for the betterment of women’s football. With that, we are incredibly thrilled to partner with Rachael and her team as we continue to lead the way in creating the most provocative women’s sports league in history. Nashville has long-been a sports city with a huge opportunity for the growth of women’s sports. These factors make this an ideal partnership and we couldn’t be more thrilled. We are looking forward to exciting competition from the Tennessee Trojans in 2023!” -Janice Masters, Commissioner WNFC

The Trojans will be hosting a series of OTA’s throughout the summer with official tryouts in the fall as part of the WNFC’s National Tryout Day. Tryouts are a combine-like event in which the top talent from all athletic backgrounds compete for one of 45 roster spots available on the Tennessee Trojans.

You can learn more about the Trojans and sign up for their newsletter at www.tennesseetrojans.com. Business inquiries, including becoming a brand partner or investor, should be directed to tntrojans@wnfcfootball.com.