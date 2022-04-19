Hong Kong – Community Cultural Ambassador Scheme 2023 calls for applications

Community Cultural Ambassador Scheme 2023 calls for applications ****************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department is inviting proposals from local performing artists and arts groups for the Community Cultural Ambassador Scheme 2023. The selected artists and arts groups will bring performing arts into the community through outreach activities in different districts.







Applicants should be registered local non-profit-making performing arts groups or ensembles of artists that have been active in the performing arts scene in the past year, and possess actual experience in public performance. Each applicant may submit one proposal, with a description of the theme or main content of the project using no more than 20 words.





The proposal should cover one performing arts form or more, such as Chinese opera/operatic singing, dance, music, theatrical arts (including drama, mime, magic and puppetry) and multimedia. Proposed projects may include performance, workshops, talks, demonstration, episodic performance, exhibitions or a combination of these activities.







The application guide and form for the scheme are available on the webpage of the Audience Building Office at www.abo.gov.hk or can be obtained by mail. The deadline for application is noon on May 31 (Tuesday).







For enquiries on the scheme, please call 2591 1611, email amab1@lcsd.gov.hk, or visit the website of the Audience Building Office.