Hong Kong – Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 opens for enrolment

Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 opens for enrolment



The Hong Kong ICT Awards (HKICTA) 2022 is open for enrolment today (April 19). Entries of locally developed information and communications technology (ICT) products and solutions are invited to compete for the Grand Awards in the eight award categories, and the top accolade of the competition – the Award of the Year. The deadline for enrolment is June 27, 2022.





Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), the HKICTA 2022 is organised by eight local industry associations and professional bodies. The award categories and respective Leading Organisers are listed below:





Award Categories Leading Organisers

Digital Entertainment Award Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association

FinTech Award The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers

ICT Startup Award Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association

Smart Business Award Hong Kong Computer Society

Smart Living Award Hong Kong Information Technology Federation

Smart Mobility Award GS1 Hong Kong

Smart People Award The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Student Innovation Award Hong Kong New Emerging Technology Education Association













A Grand Award will be granted in each category, and the Award of the Year will be selected by a Grand Judging Panel from the eight Grand Awardees.





Established in 2006, the HKICTA aims to recognise and promote outstanding ICT inventions and applications, thereby encouraging the pursuit of innovation and excellence among Hong Kong’s ICT professionals and enterprises to develop innovative applications meeting business and social needs, use innovation and technology to bring benefits to the community, and foster Hong Kong’s smart city development. The HKICTA is an annual signature event of the local ICT industry. Besides encouraging and recognising the winners, the Awards also help their products enter into international markets.





Details of the HKICTA are available on the thematic website (www.hkictawards.hk). Enquiries can be made to the OGCIO at 2594 0438 or by emailing hkictawards@ogcio.gov.hk.