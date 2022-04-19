CLICK and Fity.eth Bridge Web3 and the Real World with First-of-Its-Kind NFT Experience Collaboration

Fity.eth, known for his blue-chip NFT collection, Apocalyptic Apes, and CLICK, the #1 cannabis spray in California, are teaming up to create a multidimensional NFT project that brings Web3 into the physical world for its fans and NFT holders.

Holders of the NFT collection, brought to the space by Fity.eth and CLICK, will not only own a one-of-a-kind NFT, but also have access to exclusive events and offerings adding a new dimension of utility, community and value. IRL perks include courtside tickets seated next to Omri Casspi, co-founder of CLICK, podcast host, and NBA legend, as well as his former teammates. Over his career, Casspi has played on teams including the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and alongside star athletes such as Steph Curry, James Harden, Charles Barkley, and Klay Thompson.

NFT holders can also gain access to the future Apocalyptic CLICK NFT Center, an exclusive NFT gallery, cannabis, and community lounge where guests can relax, network, and create.

“Over the past year, I have seen how our community has been everything when it comes to building the strength and popularity of Apocalyptic Apes around the globe,” says Fity.eth (Bill Starkov), founder and creator of Apocalyptic Apes. “Our new partnership with CLICK will be game changing for the NFT world and Apocalyptic Ape holders will have a front row seat. There is nothing else like it.”

Apocalyptic Apes is a collection of 8,888 which launched in October 2021 and sold out in December 2021, making it a blue-chip NFT in under 3 months. Apocalyptic Apes has built a massive, powerful community over the last year.

Behind CLICK is a team of innovative technologists and professional athletes who have brought a fast-acting, award-winning cannabis product to the US and Canada. CLICK’s founder Roie Edery has built a career combining cannabis, tech, and art, and has made collaboration a big part of the brand’s mission. He is also the founder of Ginger, a cannabis DTC solution with the largest footprint in California.

“We’re excited to bring CLICK into the NFT community again and create an experience with Apocalyptic Apes. Innovation is at the heart of our brand. Our collaboration with Fity.eth explores a new side of this and we’re excited to offer it to our customers,” states Roie Edery.

About CLICK™

Founded in California, CLICK™ is an innovative leader in cannabis sublingual products as the #1 cannabis mouth spray in California. CLICK has won awards for their high-tech nanoemulsion formula and discreet, portable, doseable spray bottle. Their signature line of four effects– GO, RESTORE, CHILL, and DREAM– deliver a spot on 2.5mg single dose, with 200mg per bottle, great-tasting formulas, and a discreet bottle that fits in your pocket.

About Fity.eth / Apocalyptic Apes

Fity.eth is an NFT enthusiast and the creator of Apocalyptic Apes, an NFT art collection known for its dynamic community. The founder and community behind Apocalyptic Apes contributes to global impact and the hemp industry by transforming hemp into biodegradable material. Apocalyptic Apes is one of the first original derivative NFTs to achieve blue-chip status in less than three months and has a trading volume of over 30K in Ethereum (roughly $30,000,000).