Canada – Minister Mendicino to speak about how Budget 2022 will make dental care more accessible to families in White Rock and across B.C.

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will be speaking about how Budget 2022 will help make life more affordable and make dental care more accessible to families across British Columbia.

He will be joined by David Young, Chief Executive Officer of Sources Community Resource Centres and volunteer dentists.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Time

10:30 a.m. PDT

Location

Sources Community Resource Centres

882 Maple Street

White Rock, British Columbia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing a mask is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: Ministry of Health – Province of British Columbia, COVID-19, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.