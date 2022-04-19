Canada – Minister Blair Highlights Budget 2022 Investments to Make Life More Affordable in Kingston

Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, for a media availability to speak about Budget 2022 investments to make life more affordable in Kingston and Eastern Ontario.

He will be joined by Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, and Rob Adams, Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario.

Following the media availability, Minister Blair will take questions from the media.

Date

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Time

11:30 a.m. EDT

Location

The YMCA of Kingston

100 Wright Crescent

Kingston, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing a mask is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: About Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Public Health Ontario, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

