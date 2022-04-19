Canada – Parliamentary Secretary Sidhu to travel to Panama and the Dominican Republic

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that her Parliamentary Secretary, Maninder Sidhu, will represent Canada at the Ministerial Conference on Migration in Panama on April 19 and 20, 2022.

April 18, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that her Parliamentary Secretary, Maninder Sidhu, will represent Canada at the Ministerial Conference on Migration in Panama on April 19 and 20, 2022.

The Conference will bring together leaders from the Americas to work collaboratively and to share solutions and the responsibility to address irregular migration and forced displacement in the hemisphere.

The Parliamentary Secretary will also travel to the Dominican Republic for high-level meetings and to gain a deeper understanding of how our two countries can advance collaboration.

“Canada is committed to working with our partners in the Americas to address collective challenges in our region. I look forward to using this visit to further hemispheric collaboration to achieve common objectives.”

– Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs