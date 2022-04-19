Agnew Smith Crafts a Compelling Story of Family, Life Choices, Personal Relationships, and the Pursuit of the Almighty Dollar in Her Book “Noble, Strong & Black”

Marietta, Georgia – WEBWIRE – Monday, April 18, 2022

Jaylen Noble is a smart and savvy businessman who works for a large Fortune 500 company. After years of working his way up the corporate ladder and promoted into management, he soon discovers that success in the corporate world comes at a very high price. Is he willing to pay the cost?





Zachary Strong is a gifted singer and musician who has what it takes to become a major star in the entertainment industry. That all changes after his mothers unexpected death shatters his whole world. Grief, anger, and frustration, ultimately leads Zack into the lucrative, but dangerous world of drug trafficking. Will Zack find the strength to get out of the drug game or will it consume him and take over his life?





Dexter Black is a talented basketball player whose dream is to become a superstar in the NBA. His basketball career is derailed when he suffers a severe knee injury. With no back-up plan, a wife and a seven-year-old son to support, how far is Dexter willing to go to take care of his family and keep his NBA dream alive? Noble, Strong & Black is an engrossing novel that thrusts the readers into the life of the three characters. It brings in an air of relatability because the characters are people who started as average individuals with extraordinary dreams. It is also a practical reminder for readers that not everything we aspire for will happen, and setbacks are constant, but depending on how we respond, they can still lead us to greater things.





A reader left an online review saying: I did enjoy reading this book! The story was well written and held my interest from the start to the end. After a couple of chapters, I have engaged in all 3 of the lives of the main characters and wanted the best for each of them. I recommend this book to everyone who enjoys a good story. I truly enjoyed Noble, Strong & Black and will continue to look out for more books by Agnew Smith!





Get your copy. Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/noble-strong-black-by-agnew-smith/





Noble, Strong & Black



Author: Agnew Smith



Publisher: Your Online Publicist



Published Date: April 2022



Book Genre: Urban Fiction





About the Author:



Agnew Smith has been writing short stories and poetry for over twenty-five years. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications from Morehouse College and is a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. Now retired from advertising and publishing, he currently resides in Marietta, Georgia.





Email: asmith6748@aol.com



Website: agnewsmith.com



Telephone: (678) 290-9719