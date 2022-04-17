PM greets people on Easter





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Easter.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society.”









