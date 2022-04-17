KIB Partners with BBB Industries for Earth Day Service Project Employee Volunteers Participate in Cleanup

Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with BBB Industries for an Earth Day service project. On April 8, nine employee volunteers from the company’s Irving office met at the KIB office, where they were equipped with bright yellow vests, litter grabbers, gloves, trash and recycle bags. The group then went to their destination, the Rock Island Bike and Pedestrian Trail, where they collected litter from the tree line near the trail. They collected 48 pounds of trash and 6 pounds of recyclables.

BBB Industries has been a pioneer in sustainable manufacturing for more than 30 years, and currently does business in 58 countries. Through a circular process, they receive used automobile parts, manufacture them to like-new quality, and ship them to customers in return for more parts. BBB recently has expanded their business to include upcycling and extending the life of solar panels and EV batteries.

“KIB is excited to welcome BBB Industries as a new partner,” said KIB board member Kelly Horn. “Their focus on recycling and repurposing products fits perfectly with our mission and goals. The Irving location reached out to us for a project during April – Earth Month – that would make a positive impact, and they did an outstanding job with the cleanup.”

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.