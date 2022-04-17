PM shares a magazine based on Mann ki Baat





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared a magazine based on the last episode of Mann ki Baat. The Prime Minister also asked people to tune in for next episode on 24th April.





The Prime Minister tweeted :





“Here is an interesting magazine on last month’s #MannKiBaat in which we discussed diverse topics like India’s exports jump, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation and traditional fairs. Do join the next episode on the 24th.





http://davp.nic.in/ebook/mib/MannKiBaat_Hindi/index.html”





Here is an interesting magazine on last month's #MannKiBaat in which we discussed diverse topics like India's exports jump, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation and traditional fairs. Do join the next episode on the 24th. https://t.co/zXUYIrR3bk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2022

