PM shares a magazine based on Mann ki Baat

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared a magazine based on the last episode of Mann ki Baat. The Prime Minister also asked people to tune in for next episode on 24th April.
The Prime Minister tweeted :
“Here is an interesting magazine on last month’s #MannKiBaat in which we discussed diverse topics like India’s exports jump, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation and traditional fairs. Do join the next episode on the 24th.
http://davp.nic.in/ebook/mib/MannKiBaat_Hindi/index.html”
Here is an interesting magazine on last month’s #MannKiBaat in which we discussed diverse topics like India’s exports jump, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation and traditional fairs. Do join the next episode on the 24th. https://t.co/zXUYIrR3bk
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2022
Read this release in:
Urdu
,
Marathi
,
Hindi
,
Manipuri
,
Bengali
,
Punjabi
,
Gujarati
,
Odia
,
Tamil
,
Telugu
,
Kannada
,
Malayalam